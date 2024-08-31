Gujarat: Man accused of theft assaulted, driven around after being tied to car's bonnet

Godhra, Aug 31 (PTI) A man was assaulted and driven around after being tied on the bonnet of a car in Gujarat's Panchmahal district allegedly by two persons who accused him of stealing from a shop, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Kanku Thambla village in Godhra taluka on August 29 after the victim was caught while allegedly trying to steal fertiliser from a shop, said Deputy Superintendent of Police NY Patel.

Videos shot by bystanders that were being circulated on social media showed the victim tied to the car's hood with a piece of rope and being driven through a market.

"After Godhra taluka police was alerted to the incident due to the videos, a case was registered against the victim Surjan Bhavri (30) for attempted theft. An FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against Ganpatsinh Parmar and Manubhai Charan for alleged wrongful confinement, assault, causing insult etc," another official said.

Bavri has claimed he took three packets of seeds for Rs 30 but forgot to pay for them, the Godhra taluka police station official said.

"As per Bavri, the shopkeeper, thinking he had paid Rs 500, returned Rs 470. However, the accused then chased him, accused him of theft and assaulted him. Probe into the claims and counterclaims is underway," the official added. PTI COR KA PD BNM