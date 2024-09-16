Gujarat man arrested for sending 3 U'khand youths to Thailand for fake jobs

Champawat (Uttarakhand), Sep 16 (PTI) Uttarakhand police has arrested a man from Gujarat for allegedly sending three youths to Thailand and selling them to a foreign company, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the matter came to light on July 10 when Rajendra Saun, a resident of Banbasa, filed a complaint and said that his son, Lalit, along with his friends Vikas and Kamlesh had gone to Bangkok for job opportunities. However, he was unable to contact them.

Based on Saun's complaint, an FIR was lodged and the police contacted the Indian Embassy. During the investigation, the police found that a man named, Rahul Upadhyay, a resident of Khatima, along with his friend Jai Joshi from Gujarat, called seven youths from Uttarakhand and sent them to Bangkok under the pretext of providing them with job opportunities, Champawat Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Ganpati said.

They then sold the youths to a foreign company for 10,000 Thai Baht, Ganpati said.

The police also found that the said company allegedly took the youths to an undisclosed location in Myanmar and made them commit cyberfrauds, Ganpati said.

The police have arrested Joshi and was presented in court on Monday, he said. They have received information that Updhyay is travelling to Dubai.

The missing youths have been rescued and sent to their homes with the help of the Indian Embassy, Ganpati added.