Gujarat: Man brought for questioning dies in Surat police station, kin allege torture

Surat, Aug 4 (PTI) A man died in a police station in Surat in Gujarat shortly after he was brought there for questioning, prompting his kin to allege that he was tortured by police.

Refuting the allegations, officials said Sandip Vekaria, in his 20s, died after falling on the floor of the police station due to vertigo.

Vekaria was brought to Saroli police station at 8:15pm on Thursday after three persons were travelling on a motorcycle, the deceased's cousin Mahesh Kanani said.

One of the three people on the motorcycle fled while Vekaria and one more person was brought to the police station, he claimed.

Vekaria's father, who had called on the former's mobile phone at around 9:15pm on Thursday, was told he was taken to SMIMER Hospital, Kanani said.

"When we reached the hospital, doctors told us he had been declared dead. Police officials told us Sandip's head hit a wall as he suddenly fell on the floor while removing his shoes outside a room. However, when we visited the D-staff room, there was no such wall," Kanani said.

"There is only a wooden partition. We suspect he died due to police torture. Police should conduct an impartial inquiry and also release footage of CCTVs installed inside the police station," he demanded.

An accidental death case has been registered and the body has been sent for panel post mortem to find out the cause of death, Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhakti Thakar said.

"During our vehicle checking drive, we spotted a motorcycle with a fancy number plate at around 8:15 pm on Thursday. Upon seeing police, one rider jumped off and fled while the other two were brought to Saroli police station for questioning. Vekaria fell on the floor due to vertigo and was rushed to hospital in an ambulance by on duty staff," the DCP said.

A probe into the incident will be carried out by an assistant commissioner of police, the official informed.