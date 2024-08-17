Gujarat man found dead in UP hotel, probe on

Pratapgarh (UP) Aug 17 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was found dead inside in a hotel room here on Saturday, police said.

The body of Deepak Kumar, a resident of Gujarat’s Parvati Nagar, was recovered from a room in Hotel Satyam Inn, located at Babaganj on Prayagraj-Ayodhya Highway, in a naked condition, Kotwali Police Station Inspector Arjun Singh said.

Kumar had checked into the hotel on Monday, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and Kumar's family has been informed, he added, adding a probe is underway.