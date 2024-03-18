Gujarat: Man held for burning down huts after residents refuse to work him; no one hurt

Bhuj, Mar 18 (PTI) A man was arrested for setting ablaze more than a dozen huts in Gujarat's Kutch district after those living in them refused to work for him for free, police said on Monday.

All 40 persons living in these huts managed to escape the fire in time but their household items were gutted, officials said.

The incident took place in Anjar village in the early hours of Sunday and the accused, identified as Mohammad Rafiq Kumbhar, was arrested for attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and arson, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mukesh Chaudhary told reporters.

As per the complainant, Kumbhar used to threaten labourers to work for him for free, and poured inflammable liquid and set their huts on fire in a bid to kill them after they refused to give in to his pressure.

Twelve families living in these huts managed to escape in time but household items were gutted and also resulted in the deaths of a cat and seven kittens, resident Dinesh Jogi told reporters.

Kumbhar had come to the site on Saturday night asking them to work but the residents of the huts refused, after which the arson incident took place some hours later, Jogi alleged.

As per officials, the blaze, which was touching electricity transmission lines going above the huts and caused an explosion, was doused by the Anjar fire team. PTI COR KA BNM