Gujarat: Man held for running mephedrone manufacturing unit from rented house

Bharuch (Gujarat), Feb 14 (PTI) A 33-year-old man with a degree in Chemistry has been arrested for allegedly operating a mephedrone manufacturing unit from his rented house in Gujarat’s Bharuch district, police said on Saturday.

Police have seized mephedrone valued at Rs 2.2 lakh from the place, said officials.

Acting on a tip-off, the Bharuch Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested Anil Rakholiya on Friday from House No. 301 at Siddh Co-operative Housing Society, located in the Ankleshwar GIDC residential area.

According to a release by the police department, the SOG seized 74.88 grams of mephedrone valued at Rs 2.24 lakh from the house, along with a mobile phone, and raw materials and equipment used in the manufacture of the drug.

The accused, originally from Virpur village in Visavadar taluka of Junagadh district, had been residing in Ankleshwar with his family.

Rakholiya, who has done a BSc in Chemistry, was employed as a production officer at a company in Ankleshwar. Using his academic background, he allegedly experimented at home and succeeded in making drugs, Jhagadiya Assistant Superintendent of Police Ajay Meena said.

Over the past six months, he had set up a laboratory in the bathroom of his rented flat and begun producing mephedrone after reportedly incurring losses in the stock market.

A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and efforts are being made to find out the source of the raw materials and his customers, police said.

Mephedrone, also known as meow meow or m-cat, is a powerful stimulant with high potential for abuse.