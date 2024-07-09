Gujarat man seeks Rs 20 lakh compensation for death of his college-going son in Rajkot fire

Rajkot: The father of a 20-year-old engineering student, who was killed in the TRP game zone fire in Gujarat's Rajkot city on May 25, has moved the district consumer dispute redressal commission, seeking Rs 20 lakh compensation from the firm which ran the ill-fated facility for the death of his son.

Twenty-seven persons lost their lives in the fire at the game zone.

One Rasik Vekaria, a businessman, has moved the Rajkot District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission demanding a compensation and punitive damage of Rs 20 lakh from the firm for its negligent approach and deficiency in service, his lawyer Gajendra Jani said on Tuesday.

Vekaria has sought compensation on the ground that his only son Nirav, a second-year engineering student, had a bright academic career ahead before the tragedy struck due to the negligence of the firm and its partners.

The Collector, Commissioner of Police and Municipal Commissioner of Rajkot have also been made parties for the purpose of bringing all the documentary evidence related to this complaint, Jani said.

Judge K M Dave has issued notices to nine respondents, including Raceway Enterprises, its partners, as well as Rajkot collector, police commissioner, and municipal commissioner, he said.

The complaint by Vekaria was filed on June 29, and the notices were issued on July 6. The matter will be heard on August 2.

As per the complaint, Raceway Enterprises and its partners offered its products through various types of advertisement for activities such as games, amusement, sports and racing under the name of TRP Game Zone.

"Lured by such a description, Nirav and other customers were attracted to the game zone and paid the amount fixed by it to enjoy its various products, such as trampoline, artificial wall climbing, racing, bowling, jumping, etc," the complaint stated.

When the fire broke out on May 25, Nirav and others could not get out safely from the game zone and died prematurely in the blaze, it said.

The complaint accuses the firm of being negligent regarding safety for its customers by not making fire extinguishers available, nor providing insurance cover. Nirav, the firm's customer, received defective service from the firm and died due to its negligence, it said.

"The complaint has demanded that the partners of the firm and the owners of the place where the firm used to operate should pay a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the family of deceased Nirav Vekaria," Jani said.