Gujarat: Man, son end lives over harassment from kin of minor girl with whom latter had eloped; 6 booked for abetment

Ahmedabad, Aug 26 (PTI) A 45-year-old man and his son allegedly hanged themselves, while a minor girl with the whom the latter had eloped earlier also tried to end her life in a similar way as part of a suicide pact but the rope snapped, police in Gujarat's Arvalli district said on Saturday.

Six persons from the girl's family, including her mother and father, have been booked for allegedly abetting the suicides of Soma Chamar and his son Vishal Chamar, both of whom died on Thursday, the Malpur police station official said.

"Vishal Chamar was booked for kidnapping and sexual harassment under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act after he eloped with a minor girl recently. The girl's kin also filed a case of criminal intimidation against Soma Parmar, his wife, elder brother on August 18," he said.

"The kin of the girl were allegedly harassing the boy's family. Soma committed suicide at his home when his family members were away. On learning about Soma's death, his son Vishal and the minor girl also tried to end their lives as part of a suicide pact," he said.

Vishal died, while the minor girl was saved as the rope snapped midway though she is in a critical condition in hospital, the official informed.