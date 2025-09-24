Gujarat minister slams Rahul over his criticism of demolition drive in Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad, Sep 24 (PTI) Gujarat minister Rushikesh Patel on Wednesday hit back at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the state government's demolition drive against encroachments in Gandhinagar, saying the exercise would not have been launched if the structures were legal.

The BJP minister also blasted the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha over his 'vote chori' (theft) allegations, saying he is insulting democratic institutions like the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Patel noted demolition drive in the state capital would not have been carried out if they (residents) had a court order on their side or if they were not illegal.

"I am sure the demolition in Pethapur would not have been carried out if they had a court order in their favour or they had not been (staying) there illegally," the state government spokesperson told reporters in Gandhinagar.

"Rahul Gandhi is pointing fingers at the Election Commission of India and he is also alleging 'vote chori'. The EC is doing its job impartially since independence. Rahul Gandhi is disgracing our democratic institutions," the minister opined.

Earlier in the day, the Congress MP criticized the Gujarat government's action of demolishing houses of people in the Pethapur area of Gandhinagar.

"The Gujarat model is clear: bulldozers for Dalits, backward classes, and the poor, while thousands of acres of land for Adani are free or for just one rupee," Gandhi said in a long post on social media site X.

"In the Pethapur slum in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, over 400 families' homes were demolished, labelling them 'illegal', despite the families possessing valid identification documents and records such as electricity bills, tax receipts, ration cards, Aadhaar cards, and voter ID cards," he claimed.

Similar incidents of demolition are occurring not only in Gujarat, but also in Delhi and other parts of the country, and in many cases, as in Gandhinagar, residents have even had stay orders granted by courts, Gandhi stated.

"The BJP clearly knows they cannot form a government through a genuine mandate; their government is formed through theft and capture of institutions. Therefore, they snatch the rights of the poor and hand over the nation's wealth to a few of their billionaire friends. India's democracy is for the rights of people, and will continue to function for them. We will not allow the BJP and its friends to continue stealing from the country," the MP from Raebareli said in another post.

A mega demolition drive to clear encroachments on one lakh square meters of government land along the Sabarmati riverbank in Pethapur in Gandhinagar city was launched by local administration and police on last Thursday.

The demolition drive was carried out by the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC), state Roads and Buildings (R&B) department and police. PTI PD RSY