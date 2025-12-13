Gujarat: Mob attacks police, forest officials in Banaskantha, 47 injured

Banaskantha, Dec 13 (PTI) At least 47 officials from the police, forest and revenue departments were injured after a mob of around 500 persons attacked them at Padaliya village in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Saturday afternoon.

Of the injured, 36 officials were admitted to Ambaji Civil Hospital, while 11 were referred to Palanpur Civil Hospital for further treatment, officials said, without stating what led to the attack.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm when a joint team of police, forest and revenue officials was carrying out nursery and plantation work within the forest department's Survey Number 9 area, Banaskantha Collector Mihir Patel said.

Suddenly, a mob of nearly 500 people attacked them, pelting stones and using bows and arrows, he said.

The condition of the injured officials was stable, the collector added.

The remote spot is located in Danta taluka, 14 km from the pilgrimage town of Ambaji. PTI KVM PD KRK