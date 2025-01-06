Gujarat: Mob attacks police station seeking public parade of murder accused; 52 detained

Rajkot, Jan 6 (PTI) A mob pelted stones at a police station in Rajkot in Gujarat on Monday seeking that six persons held in a murder case be paraded through the city, prompting police to resort to baton charge and firing tear gas shells, an official said.

A total of 52 persons have been detained in connection with the incident that took place in Vinchhiya town, Superintendent of Police (Rajkot Rural) Himkar Singh said.

"Three policemen sustained minor injuries in the mob attack. The situation was brought under control after two hours. We used mild force and detained around 52 people. We fired 10 teargas shells and used baton charge. The process of a registering an FIR is underway," Singh added.

"We had arrested six persons in a murder case and the accused were in five-day police remand. This morning, we had taken them to reconstruct the crime. A mob from the community of the murdered person gathered outside Vinchhiya police station and started demanding the accused be paraded across the city, which is completely illegal," the SP said.

The police tried to reason with the crowd, which refused to budge and some members of the mob started pelting stones, he said. PTI COR KA BNM