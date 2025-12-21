Gujarat: More than 60,000 people join mass meditation event

Ahmedabad, Dec 21 (PTI) More than 60,000 people participated in a mass meditation event at the university ground in Ahmedabad on the occasion of World Meditation Day, organisers claimed.

The event was organised by the Brahma Kumaris to mark the completion of 60 years of the institution’s service in Gujarat.

Participants from across Gujarat, several states, and more than 15 countries took part in the four-hour programme held from 4 pm to 8 pm on Sunday, as per a release issued by Brahma Kumaris.

With this, the organisers have staked a claim for a world record for the largest gathering of people performing meditation at a single venue.

The event was attended by senior Brahma Kumaris functionaries, Gujarat University Vice-Chancellor Dr Neerja Gupta and Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik.

The Brahma Kumaris, a women-led spiritual organisation, operates more than 8,000 service centers in over 140 countries. Its international headquarters is located at Mount Abu in Rajasthan.