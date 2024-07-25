Gujarat: Mother and son killed as mud wall of house collapses

Himmatnagar, Jul 25 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman and her minor son were killed after a wall of their kutcha house collapsed in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at Rajpur village in Himmatnagar taluka in the early hours.

The deceased were identified as Shilpa Parmar (35) and her son Krish (9).

An inside wall of mud collapsed as it had apparently become weak due to the rains, said inspector V R Chauhan of Gambhoi police station.

The woman's husband who was sleeping in the adjacent room was not injured.

"We have registered a case of accidental death and started further investigation," the official said.

As per the State Emergency Operations Centre, Himatnagar taluka received 99 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 6 am on Thursday while adjoining Talod taluka received 102 mm of rainfall. PTI COR PJT KRK