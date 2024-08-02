Gujarat: MP Nathwani urges PM Modi to create new lion sanctuaries, better facilities for tourists

Ahmedabad, Aug 2 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani on Friday said he has drawn the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to various issues related to Asiatic lions in Gujarat and the need for more facilities and infrastructure for tourists visiting Gir forest.

Nathwani, a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Environment, Forest and Climate Change, presented the first copy of his new book 'Call of the Gir' to Modi in New Delhi on July 31.

Talking to reporters about his interaction with the prime minister, Nathwani said he stressed the need for new lion sanctuaries like Barda Wildlife Sanctuary and the expansion of Keshod airport.

"I met the PM in Delhi and discussed about Gir and lion conservation. There are now four cubs, a male lion and two lionesses in Barda Wildlife Sanctuary in Porbandar district, developed recently by the state forest department as a second home for lions," he said.

As per the last census conducted in 2020, Gujarat is home to 674 Asiatic lions.

"New wildlife sanctuaries should be developed considering the rising population of lions. The Gir Wildlife Sanctuary has reached its threshold because it can only accommodate a maximum of 60 to 65 lions. Irrespective of the census, I believe there are nearly 900 lions in Gujarat." He said steps need to be taken because lions have started moving out of Gir and are now in 14 districts.

"A busy port like Pipavav in Amreli district is home to nearly 50 lions. Similarly, lions are sighted in Palitana in Bhavnagar and sometimes near the Dwarka coastline. They are expanding their territories and entering such places because they aren't finding enough space," the MP said.

New sanctuaries can be created to accommodate these big cats, and nilgais (blue bulls) can also be shifted there to ensure the availability of prey, he said.

Nathwani, the director of corporate affairs at Reliance Industries Ltd, said nearly one lakh tourists visit Gir sanctuary every year, and Keshod in Junagadh district is the nearest airport.

We have been working to increase flights to Keshod airport. Hardly two flights arrive at this airport every week. You can reach Gir in half an hour from Keshod," he said.

"During my discussion with the PM, I suggested that flight traffic at Keshod will increase if the runway is extended by 300 meters. Another point was the lack of good hotels for foreign tourists," he said.

About recent incidents of lions being run over by trains near Gir forest, Nathwani said the fences the forest department had erected on both sides of tracks were stolen at several places.

