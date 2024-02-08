Gujarat: Mumbai-based preacher sent in police custody in hate speech case

Bhuj, Feb 8 (PTI) A court in Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday remanded Mumbai-based Islamic preacher Mufti Salman Azhari in three-day police custody in a case of allegedly delivering a provocative speech.

Kutch-East police took Azhari in custody on Wednesday after a court in Junagadh granted him bail in a similar case after the completion of one-day remand.

He was brought here and formally arrested, said an official of the Local Crime Branch of Kutch-East police.

The LCB then produced him before judicial magistrate Yogita Sharma at Bhachau and sought his 14-day remand, but the judge granted police his custody only till Sunday.

Gujarat police first arrested the preacher from Mumbai on February 5 for allegedly delivering a hate speech at a religious event at Junagadh on the night of January 31.

Junagadh police registered the FIR after a video of his speech went viral on social media.

Subsequently on February 6, Kutch-East police registered a second first information report (FIR) against Azhari for allegedly delivering a provocative speech at a religious event at Samakhiyari village in Bhachau taluka in Kutch district on January 31, the same day he delivered a speech at Junagadh.

In both cases, he was booked under sections 153B (promoting enmity between different religious groups) and 505 (2) (making statements conducive to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code. PTI COR PJT PD KRK