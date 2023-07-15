Gujarat: NIFT to host fashion show to highlight ancient 'Panchtatva' wisdom during G20 meet

Gandhinagar, Jul 15 (PTI) The prestigious National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Gandhinagar in Gujarat will organise a fashion show inspired by the ancient wisdom of 'Panchtatva' or five elements as part of the G20 Finance Ministers' cultural dinner on Sunday.

In a release issued on Saturday, the NIFT said the event would showcase India's rich cultural heritage and vibrant fashion industry to world leaders attending the G20 summit.

Under the guidance of NIFT director Sameer Sood, the faculty members and students have planned and executed every aspect of the event to underline the 'Mission LiFE' vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it said.

The event serves as a global platform to exhibit the traditional crafts of India, symbolising the unity and interdependence of all living and non-living beings, the institute said.

"Inspired by the ancient wisdom of Panchtatva or Five Elements namely wind, fire, earth, water and sky, our showcase exemplifies the deep reverence for these essential elements found in ancient Indian scriptures from Rig Veda to Ramcharitmanas,” Sood said.

He said five sequences, each representing an element, will celebrate indigenous traditional artisanal craftsmanship, promoting unity through skilful and mindful actions.

The wind sequence takes one an eternal transformative journey through the mythical city of Banaras, blending jacquard and Mashru weaves with exquisite techniques like Marori, Zardozi, and foil printing.

The water sequence encompasses diverse geographies, merging artisanal techniques like resist dying (bandhani, batik, laheria, and shibori) and block printing (ajarakh, bagru, and bagh) from India, China, Japan, and Indonesia.

Similarly, the Earth sequence showcases the artistry "Mata Ni Pachedi," Pichhvai, and kalamkari, he said.

Renowned Indian designers Ritu Beri, Anju Modi and Payal Jain have collaborated with NIFT Gandhinagar to design and showcase three of the five sequences, the institute said.

Gandhinagar will host G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) on July 17-18 and 66 delegations are expected to take part. The meet will discuss issues related to the global economy and international financial architecture.

