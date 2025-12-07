Gujarat: One dead, one missing after boat capsizes during oil survey in Gulf of Khambhat

Bharuch, Dec 7 (PTI) One person died and another went missing after a boat carrying oil survey workers capsized due to high tide in an estuary near Gulf of Khambhat in Gujarat's Jambusar, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 4 pm on Saturday, he added. Videos captured by locals show the boat losing control before capsizing, with people onboard shouting for help.

"The deceased has been identified as Rohit Makwana, the owner of the boat. Five other persons sustained injuries and were rescued with the help of locals and nearby sailors. A search operation is underway for missing worker Naresh Rathod," the Jambusar police station official said.

The workers were returning after carrying out an oil exploration survey for a private company, when the boat overturned following a sudden rise in tidal waves, he explained.

Efforts to reach the company for a statement were unsuccessful.

An accidental death case has been registered, the official said.

Gulf of Khambhat in Gujarat is a well-known region for oil and natural gas exploration. PTI KVM BNM