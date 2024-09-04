Gujarat: One dead, seven injured due to electrocution while erecting Ganesh pandal

Vadodara, Sep 4 (PTI) One person died and seven others suffered injuries after they were electrocuted while trying to erect a Ganesh pandal at Dabka village in Gujarat’s Vadodara district, police said on Wednesday.

Several villagers were busy setting up a pandal, for the upcoming Lord Ganesh festival, near a temple in the village under Padra taluka around 11.45 pm on Tuesday when the incident occurred, an official from Vadu police station said.

One of them, Prakash Jadhav, died on the spot after the iron rod he was holding along with others touched a high-tension electric wire running overhead.

All seven injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment, he added.