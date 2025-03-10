Gujarat: Over 17,000 cases of GST evasion detected in last two years

Gandhinagar, Mar 10 (PTI) More than 17,000 cases of Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion have been detected during the last two years in Gujarat, the legislative assembly was told on Monday.

State finance minister Kanubhai Desai said Rs 2,043.59 crore were evaded in 17,191 cases in the last two years as of January 2025.

He was responding to a query raised by Congress MLA Imran Khedawala on tax evasion during Question Hour of the ongoing Budget session.

Desai stated in a written reply that 15 persons were arrested under the GST Act and a prosecution complaint was filed against them in court.

Additionally, GST numbers allotted to the accused and the traders for tax evasion were also cancelled.

Citing legal provisions, the minister said a show cause notice is served before launching the adjudication process to recover the pending amount.

He mentioned measures like the seizure of property and bank accounts and blocking the release of input tax credits. The state government has also lodged police complaints against defaulters.

Responding to a question raised by Congress Legislative Party leader Amit Chavda, Desai said 525 commercial entities in Gujarat owe over Rs 1 crore each in sales tax dues. PTI PJT PD NSK