Gujarat panel on Uniform Civil Code likely to submit report in one month

Ahmedabad, Aug 5 (PTI) The committee set up by the Gujarat government to draft a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for the state on Tuesday said it will submit its report within a month.

The committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, held a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and briefed him on the progress made by it, said a state government release.

Law Minister Rushikesh Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi were also present.

"We took the CM's views during this formal meeting. The date for submitting the report is not fixed yet but we hope to submit it within a month. I believe that we may not need any further extension," said Desai, talking to reporters afterwards.

The BJP government on February 4 this year formed a five-member committee to assess the need for a UCC in the state, and draft a bill.

The panel was expected to submit its report in 45 days after examining various aspects related to UCC and taking views of religious leaders as well as people from different walks of life. Later, it was given extensions.

Government spokesperson and health minister Rushikesh Patel said the committee received nearly 1.25 lakh representations from the people of different communities.

"Though 45 days were given to the committee initially, it took more time to analyse those representations. We believe the report will be submitted in a month or so," Patel told reporters.

The other four committee members -- retired IAS officer C L Meena, advocate R C Kodekar, former Vice Chancellor of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Dakshesh Thakar and social activist Gita Shroff -- were also present at the meeting besides senior officials. PTI PJT PD KRK