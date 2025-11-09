Gujarat: Patel flags off ‘Unity March’ on Junagadh Liberation Day; says aim is harmony

Junagadh, Nov 9 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Sunday flagged off a statewide ‘Sardar@150 Unity March’ foot march from Junagadh to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, saying it aims to build a harmonious society.

The event was launched from the city’s historic Bahauddin College, coinciding with the Junagadh Liberation Day.

The chief minister paid floral tributes to freedom fighters at the memorial there and felicitated the family members of freedom fighters.

Patel said the Unity March will inspire all communities towards building ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India). Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nationwide Unity March symbolises the unification of India and serves as a genuine tribute to Sardar Patel, India’s first home minister, he said.

“Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel unified 562 princely states to create one united India. Today, the prime minister is further strengthening that foundation through the campaigns of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ and Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” the CM said in his address.

He said the Unity March aims to bring together all communities to build a harmonious society. The first phase, launched on Sunday from Junagarh, will serve as an inspiration to all, he said.

The chief minister said that although India gained independence on August 15, 1947, Junagadh became free only after an 86-day struggle due to the Nawab’s policy, which ran against public opinion. The tricolour was finally hoisted at Uparkot on November 9.

Hence, November 9 is celebrated as Junagadh Liberation Day.

Extending greetings to the people of 'Sorath' (Saurashtra) on Junagadh Liberation Day, Patel called upon everyone to unite and contribute to building 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).