Gujarat: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of 8 victims of drowning

Ahmedabad, Sep 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of eight persons who drowned in the Meshwo river in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district.

Eight persons from Vasna Sogthi village drowned while bathing in the Meshwo river during the immersion of Ganesha idols on Friday evening.

Condoling the incident, the prime minister, in a post on X, said, "Deeply saddened by the news of the loss of lives in the drowning incident in Dehgam taluk of Gujarat. My condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones in this tragedy. May God grant peace to the departed souls." PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased persons and a relief of Rs 50,000 to the injured, the PMO posted on X.

A funeral procession was taken out for the deceased in Vasna Sogthi village on Saturday.

Dehgam MLA Balrajsinh Chauhan, MP Hasmukh Patel, political leaders and government officials were also present for the mass funeral.