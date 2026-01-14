Gujarat Police announces helpline numbers for citizens to report drug trafficking

Ahmedabad, Jan 14 (PTI) The Gujarat Police has launched helpline numbers for citizens to provide information about drug trafficking, sale, or any other suspicious activity.

People can contact the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Gujarat WhatsApp number 99040 01908 to provide information related to drugs or call Narcotics Helpline number 1908. The name and details of a person providing information will be kept completely confidential, said an official release.

The helpline was part of a campaign to make the state drug-free. A dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Force is taking strict action against drug mafias, it added.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi took to X to inform about the facility.

“Gujarat Police's direct war against drugs! Now forward any information about drugs directly to ANTF Gujarat,” said Sanghavi who also holds the home portfolio.

Identity of the informant will remain confidential, he assured. PTI KVM KRK