Gujarat Police fighting war against drugs, says Deputy CM Sanghavi

Anand, Jan 6 (PTI) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Tuesday that the state police are engaged in a war against drugs and sought help from members of student outfit ABVP in catching narcotics sellers targeting pupils in colleges.

Sanghavi, who holds home among other portfolios, asserted the police are committed to fighting the drug menace and going beyond just launching an awareness campaign on the issue.

He was speaking at the inaugural event of the 57th Gujarat state convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Anand district. The convention, which will go on till January 8, aims to engage thousands of student representatives in discussions on education, student rights, and youth empowerment, themed around Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's message of national unity.

The Deputy CM addressed the members of the RSS-affiliated student organization and urged them to help police in catching drug sellers.

"The Gujarat Police are not just running a campaign against drugs, but are fighting a war (against drugs)," he told the gathering.

"If any person in college you know consumes drugs, inform the Gujarat Police immediately. I assure you that not a single case will be filed against him, but we will catch drug sellers and take action against them," Sanghavi maintained.

On the sidelines of the main event during his visit to Anand, the Deputy CM paid a surprise visit to New Bus Stand in the city.

During the visit, he interacted with passengers and students to understand their concerns, according to officials.

Students from Borsad town highlighted the shortage of bus services, informing Sanghavi that around 100 pupils were forced to travel in a bus with a capacity of only 60 passengers.

Taking immediate cognisance of the issue, Sanghavi, who also holds the transport portfolio, directed officials to allocate an additional bus on the Anand city-Borsad route. PTI KVM PD RSY