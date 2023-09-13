Gujarat policeman booked for abetting female colleague’s suicide

Rajkot, Sep 13 (PTI) A case has been registered against a police constable from Gujarat’s Rajkot district for allegedly harassing a female colleague and driving her to die by suicide, an official said on Wednesday.

The woman cop had been serving as a constable at Jetpur city police station for the last two and a half years. The unmarried woman lived at the police quarters where she hanged herself on September 6.

Acting on a complaint by her father, the police on Tuesday night registered an FIR (first information report) against Abhayrajsinh Jadeja, who too is posted at the same police station, for allegedly driving his female colleague to take her life, a Jetpur city police station official said.

The 60-year-old complainant told the police that the accused, who is married, used to harass his daughter over the mobile phone.

As per the FIR, Jadeja used to pressure the deceased not to talk to her other male colleagues at the police station and even threatened to defame her in case he found her doing so.

The complainant also cited a screenshot of a photo that his daughter had WhatsApped to Jadeja as she was about to hang herself by a noose prepared from her dupatta, but he took no action.

Jadeja has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 306 for abetment of suicide. PTI COR KA NR