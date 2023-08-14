Gujarat: Private centres stop dialysis services for 3 days as state govt slashes rates under PM-JAY

Gandhinagar, Aug 14 (PTI) Private centres in Gujarat have stopped offering dialysis to patients under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PM-JAY) for three days beginning Monday as a mark of protest against the state government for slashing rates paid to them under the scheme.

Advertisment

In view of this, the state government has made arrangements to ensure that patients are not inconvenienced and has also launched helpline numbers, a senior official said.

According to Dr Umesh Godhani, a member of the Gujarat Nephrologist Association, private centres account for nearly 80 per cent of around 1.30 crore dialysis conducted annually in the state under the PMJAY scheme.

Around 1.27 lakh patients are beneficiaries of the PM-JAY scheme, of which around 1 lakh undergo dialysis in private centres, he said.

Advertisment

The state government's decision to reduce the reimbursement paid to the private centres for a dialysis to Rs 1,650 from Rs 2,000 paid since the last eight years under the scheme will adversely affect their functioning amid rising cost of treatment, he said.

Dialysis is a treatment for individuals whose kidneys are failing.

"With the rise in the cost of treatment in the last eight years, the amount should have increased, but the state government instead decided to reduce the rate to Rs 1,650 without informing private hospitals (empanelled under PAJAY scheme)," Dr Godhani told PTI.

Advertisment

The revised amount being offered by the state government is lower than what many other states offer to private centres under the scheme, he said.

In Gujarat, the cost of each dialysis rises because of rules such as single use of filters and inclusion of medicines within the rate paid by the government, he said.

Dr Godhani further claimed that despite efforts, the association has not been able to meet state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and other senior officials in the health ministry with their grievances.

Advertisment

They were, therefore, forced to take the drastic step of stopping dialysis for patients under the PM-JAY for three days, he said.

"If the government does not accept our demand within three days, then all 120 nephrologists in the state will withdraw their names from the PM-JAY scheme," Dr Godhani said.

Under the A-One dialysis programme, the state government has commissioned 272 free dialysis centres up to the taluka level. In addition to this, free dialysis services are also being provided at civil hospitals, Manoj Aggarwal, additional chief secretary of the health and family welfare department, told reporters here.

The state government has taken a host of decisions to ensure that the patients do not suffer these three days due to suspension of services at private centres, he said.

The prevailing rates of dialysis at PM-JAY empanelled hospitals are higher than the average rates provided in other states of the country, he claimed.

The state government has started a helpline service 1800 233 1022 / 9059191905 for patients to lodge complaints and get necessary information, he said.

"We met the representatives of private dialysis centres on Sunday and requested them to keep holding discussions and resolve the issue through dialogue," Aggarwal said. PTI KA PD ARU