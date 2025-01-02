Gujarat: Protests held in three talukas set to be delinked from Banaskantha district

Panalpur(Guj), Jan 2 (PTI) Residents of Dhanera, Kankrej and Deodar protested on Thursday against the Gujarat government's decision to remove the three talukas from Banaskantha and to include them in newly-formed Vav-Tharad district.

The state government on Wednesday approved the bifurcation of Banaskantha district to create Vav-Tharad, which will have its headquarters in Tharad town.

The decision to create a new district, which will comprise Vav, Tharad, Bhabhar, Dhanera Suigam, Lakhni, Deodar and Kankrej talukas, was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar. Banaskantha district will be left with Palanpur, Danta, Amirgadh, Dantiwada, Vadgam and Deesa talukas.

During the day, a large number of people protested on the roads of the three talukas, with main commercial centres and markets remaining shut.

In Dhanera, former Congress MLA Nathabhai Patel joined the protest and claimed the state government did not consult anyone before taking this decision.

"People of Dhanera are unhappy. The state government will have to face people's ire if the decision is not revoked. We do not want to go with Vav-Tharad because we are close to Palanpur. Dhanera has been historically attached with Banaskantha. People want to remain with Banaskantha only," Patel said.

Mavji Desai, the Independent MLA of Dhanera, said people did not want to travel to Tharad for official work once the new district is created.

"People in my area have been calling me since Wednesday and asking me to do something because they are not ready to go with the new district. I have informed the CM about people's demand," said Desai, who has given support to the BJP government.

Similar protests and sloganeering were held in Kankrej and Deodar talukas as well.

At Kankrej, Banaskantha BJP president Kirtisinh Vaghela met the protestors.

"People of Kankrej are attached with Banaskantha and they want to remain with the district. I understand this feeling. I will apprise the CM about it. I am confident an amicable solution will be found." PTI COR PJT PD BNM