Gujarat rains: Parts of Vadodara city remain flooded for 2nd day, Army called in

Vadodara, Aug 28 (PTI) With many parts of Gujarat's Vadodara city remaining inundated on the second consecutive day, the situation is "alarming" and the Army has been called in to carry out relief and rescue work, the state government said on Wednesday.

Some areas were under 10 to 12 feet of water, said Health Minister and government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel.

The Vishwamitri river which flows through the city crossed the danger mark of 25 feet on Tuesday morning following heavy rains and the release of water from Ajwa dam, he told reporters here after a review meeting with senior officials.

"Water level of Ajwa Dam is 213.8 feet at present. We have closed the gates so that no additional water goes into Vishwamitri river. The river is currently flowing at 37 feet, well above the danger mark. Water has spilled into the city and many areas are flooded," he said.

Four columns of the Army are at present engaged in relief and rescue work in the city, the minister said.

As a long-term solution, the state government is considering a proposal to divert floodwaters into the Narmada canal instead of releasing it in the Vishwamitri river, he said.

"The situation is alarming in Vadodara because many areas on both sides of the river are still under 10 to 12 feet of water. Some areas are under four to five feet of water. The local administration has shifted more than 5,000 people to safer places and rescued nearly 1,200 stranded people," Patel said.

"In addition to a team each of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF along with a column of the Indian Army already working in the city to help stranded people, we have pressed into service three new Army columns and one more team each of NDRF and SDRF to evacuate people and distribute food packets," he added.

Local leaders of the ruling BJP too were helping people though the houses of many of them too are partially submerged, he noted.

Siddharth Nagar, Akota, Harni-Sama road, Fatehgunj, Munjmahuda and Vadsar were among the worst-affected areas, said Patel, adding that more boats have been sent to expedite the relief and rescue work.

More than 38,000 food packets have been distributed and another one lakh packets are ready for distribution, the minister informed.

"Such a situation has arisen after nearly 20 years. The Vishwamitri gets water from Ajwa, Pratappura and three other non-gated reservoirs. As a long-term solution to flooding, we are considering diverting the dam water into Narmada canal instead of releasing it into Vishwamitri. The plan has been discussed with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel," he said.

Across Gujarat, rain-related incidents have claimed 16 lives in two days and thousands have been evacuated. PTI COR PJT PD KRK