Gujarat rains: Shah reviews ground situation in his Gandhinagar LS constituency

Ahmedabad, Aug 30 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the ground situation of his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency following the recent spell of heavy rains in Gujarat and gave necessary instructions to the administration.

Several parts of Ahmedabad, which fall under Shah's Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, were inundated in knee-deep water following heavy rains earlier this week.

"Taking stock of the current situation, Shah gave necessary instructions to restore public life, prevent epidemics and resolve the issue being faced by the citizens immediately. With the weakening of monsoon activity on Friday, Shah held a telephonic discussion with the collectors as well as municipal commissioners of both Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar districts as well as cities," a BJP release said.

"He took stock of the current situation from the officials and instructed them to speed up disposal of rain water and cleaning of roads as well as drains on a war footing to restore public life. Apart from cleaning, Shah also asked officials to immediately start fogging and spraying of pesticides to prevent the spread of diseases following rain," the release added. PTI PJT BNM