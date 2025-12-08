Gujarat: Rape accused tries to snatch cop's pistol, injured in accidental discharge from firearm

Ahmedabad, Dec 8 (PTI) A rape accused suffered a leg injury after a bullet was accidentally fired from a police inspector's service pistol when the former tried to snatch the firearm, a senior official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Danilimda here at around 12:30pm when Moinuddin Bakarwal, a history sheeter with 16 serious cases against his name, was being taken for crime reconstruction, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajit Rajian said.

"On the third day of his remand, we took him to the scene of crime this afternoon as part of reconstruction. In a bid to escape, he first injured our head constable Bharatsinh Rathod with a piece of glass and then tried to snatch inspector Imran Ghasura's pistol. During the scuffle, a bullet was accidentally fired from the pistol, injuring Bakarwal on his right leg," the DCP said.

Rathod and Bakarwal were taken to the civil hospital for treatment, Rajian said, adding the two are out of danger.

"Bakarwal, with a severely distorted mindset, has a history of self-harm and assault. He was earlier detained under PASA (Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act) twice. He has also faced externment proceedings," said Rajian. PTI PJT BNM