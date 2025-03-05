Gujarat readying to play key role in demand-supply chain of semiconductor industry: CM Patel

Gandhinagar, Mar 5 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday said his state is preparing to become an important part of the demand-supply chain of the global semiconductor industry.

Speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Gujarat SemiConnect Conference’ here at Mahatma Mandir, CM Patel said Gujarat is the first state in the country to launch a semiconductor policy to attract investment in the chip sector.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat is readying itself to be an important part of the demand-supply chain of the semiconductor industry of the world,” he said.

In this modern world, Patel said, it is impossible to imagine industrial development without semiconductors.

“Gujarat has emerged as the preferred destination for the establishment of semiconductor industries due to the state-of-the-art facilities provided here,” he said.

Eight MoUs were signed in the presence of the CM at the event.

“Gujarat was the first state to launch a semiconductor policy in 2022 and it has started implementing the policy,” he said.

Gujarat is also working to develop skilled manpower for the semiconductor industry, he said.

The CM said Gujarat is leading in sectors like textiles, pharma, diamond, chemicals, petrochemicals, ceramic, and renewable energy.

The three-day event aims to draw investments by showcasing Gujarat’s potential as an attractive destination, drive capital inflow into the state’s semiconductor industry, integrate local industries into global value chains and enhance the state’s capacity for innovation in the semiconductor sector, said officials. PTI PD NR