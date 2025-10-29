Gujarat: Reforms commission submits 5th report to CM; pitches for ‘One State, One Portal’ framework

Ahmedabad, Oct 29 (PTI) The Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission on Wednesday submitted its fifth report, pitching for a ‘One State, One Portal’ framework, to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, officials said.

The CM had constituted the panel nearly eight months ago under the chairmanship of his principal advisor Dr Hasmukh Adhia, with a mandate to recommend reforms in the administrative and governance processes in Gujarat, said a state government release.

Until now, the commission had submitted four reports, with 34 recommendations currently at various stages of implementation, said the release. The fifth report contains 12 key recommendations, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned making citizen-centric services simple, efficient, and easily available through digital transformation and the extensive use of technology, it said. The latest report aligns with this vision and recommends adopting the ‘One State, One Portal’ framework, the release said.

The report aims to strengthen the vision of ‘Government at the Doorstep of the Citizen’ by making all government services accessible through a single digital platform with just one click and a single user ID.

It also suggests linking the data once with Aadhaar or DigiLocker so the same information can be automatically used across services. This approach will free citizens from repeatedly submitting the same details, the release said.

A key recommendation in the report is the development of the Digital Gujarat 2.0 portal, designed to establish a completely digital working system and ensure smoother communication between the government and citizens.

The report also proposes introducing a smart alert system to automatically extend social welfare schemes and lifecycle-based guidance to eligible citizens, without the need for separate applications.

The report suggests establishing an end-to-end digital workflow for key citizen services. It recommends that applications, approvals, and status updates be made available in real time to enhance transparency, speed, and accountability.

The report also envisions achieving the goal of ‘Less Paper - More Facilities’ by introducing standardised forms and eliminating unnecessary documents and stamps.

The commission has proposed modernising all Jan Seva Kendras across Gujarat, reducing waiting times, setting up guidance desks at every centre, and creating a more citizen-friendly environment, aligning with the government’s Citizen First and ‘Ease of Governance’ approach.

It further recommends strengthening the role of Village Computer Entrepreneurs in rural areas and improving service delivery in urban regions through Public-Private Partnership models for zone-wise operations.

Under the Right to Citizen Public Service Act, the commission has also recommended establishing a structured process for regular audits and updating the Citizen Charter.

Dr Hasmukh Adhia, chairman of the commission, said the fifth report goes beyond technology and introduces a new culture of good governance, placing citizens at the core, according to the release.

He expressed confidence that this initiative will usher Gujarat into a new era of digital good governance, added the release. PTI PJT PD NR