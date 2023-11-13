Gujarat reports 41 burn cases on Diwali; Ahmedabad tops list with 10

Ahmedabad, Nov 13 (PTI) As many as 41 burn cases, 10 of them in Ahmedabad, were reported from different parts of Gujarat on Diwali as compared to an average of seven such instances on normal days, showing a nearly 515 per cent spike, data compiled by the 108 emergency ambulance service provider showed on Monday.

Overall emergency cases on the festival day (November 12) remained slightly higher than normal days at 4,027, the data showed.

GVK EMRI Green Health Services, which operates the 108 emergency ambulance service under public-private partnership in in Gujarat, said 41 burn cases were received on Diwali compared to an average of seven on normal days, up nearly 515 per cent.

Overall emergency cases reported on Diwali were slightly higher at 4,027 as against the normal day's trend of 3,961, with vehicular trauma cases rising 59.40 per cent to 687, and non-vehicular trauma ones up 60.19 per cent to 599, the company said in a statement.

Among non-vehicular trauma, physical assault cases rose 116.17 per cent, burns 515 per cent, and injuries from falling down 20.29 per cent to 279, 41 and 215, respectively, it said.

Ahmedabad topped with ten burn cases, followed by seven in Surat, four in Rajkot, two each in Vadodara, Amreli, Anand, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Patan, and one each in Arvalli, Bharuch, Gandinagar, Gir Somanth, Morbi, Navsari, Panchmahals and Dangs, said the statement.

Ahmedabad also topped the list with 94 vehicular trauma cases, 72 physical assault cases, and 51 instances of injuries from falling down, it said.

On Diwali, Gujarat also recorded 17 cases of injuries due to animals, eight cases of sexual assault, and six of electrocution, said the statement. PTI KA PD RSY