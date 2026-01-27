Gujarat resident who escaped Nepal jail during Gen Z protests held

Ahmedabad, Jan 27 (PTI) An Ahmedabad resident, who escaped a Nepalese prison during the 'Gen Z' protests while facing drug charges, was arrested by Gujarat Police, officials said on Tuesday.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the crime branch tracked down the accused, Dharmesh Chunara, following a coordinated effort involving technical surveillance and human intelligence.

Chunara, a resident of Thakkarbapa Nagar Road, had been on the run since fleeing the Bhadra Jail in Kathmandu during a violent prison break triggered by civil unrest last year.

Authorities are currently coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and Nepal authorities regarding further legal proceedings and a possible extradition of the accused.

Nepal was rocked by large-scale protests and youth-led uprisings, referred to as the 'Gen Z protests', largely triggered by anger over the government's ban on social media platforms.

Chunara, who landed in Nepal from Bangkok via the Bangkok-Nepal Flight No. TG-319 in July 2025, was nabbed with 13 kilograms of hybrid ganja valued at approximately Rs 13 crore and sent to the Bhadra jail after legal action by Nepal authorities, police said.

Chunara and other prisoners, some of them Indians, escaped when protesters stormed the Bhadra jail.

Police stated that the Nepalese government released a list of the escaped prisoners, based on which the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Delhi, circulated their details to all states in India, including the CID Crime unit in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Chunara entered India via the India-Nepal Sonauli border, after which he came to Ahmedabad, according to a release issued by the SOG (crime branch).

He has been taken into custody for further legal proceedings.