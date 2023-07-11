Gujarat: Retired IAS officer arrested on graft, criminal misconduct charges

Ahmedabad, Jul 11 (PTI) Police on Tuesday said they have arrested a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in a case of alleged criminal misconduct, corruption and causing financial loss to the Gujarat government.

The case relates to the time when the retired bureaucrat, SK Langa, was the Gandhinagar district collector.

"We have arrested SK Langa. We will share further details in a press conference tomorrow (Wednesday)," said Gandhinagar district superintendent of police Tarun Kumar Duggal.

The arrest came nearly two months after an FIR (first information report) was lodged against the former IAS officer at the Sector 7 police station in Gandhinagar based on a complaint filed by an official of the district collectorate.

As per the FIR, Langa allegedly indulged in criminal misconduct by accepting gratification, causing criminal breach of trust and engaging unlawfully in trade as a public servant under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

As per the complaint, as the Gandhinagar district collector, Langa conspired with his fellow officers and misused his position for his financial benefits and those of his associates and relatives.

While in office, he granted non-agricultural (NA) land use permission for a piece of land through illegal means and did not pay the premium due to the government, thereby causing loss to the state exchequer, the official said.

The NA order was passed between April 6, 2018 and September 30, 2019 when he was the Gandhinagar collector, the FIR said.

Through corrupt means, he helped give huge financial benefits to his cronies and amassed disproportionate assets for himself and his family members, it added.

After the complaint, Langa was booked under IPC sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 168 (unlawfully engaging in trade as a public servant), 193 (punishment for false trade), 196 (using as genuine evidence known to be false) and 465 (forgery), among others.

The retired bureaucrat was also booked under provisions of the PCA dealing with criminal misconduct through acceptance of gratification, the police said. PTI PJT PD RSY