Gujarat: Sardar Sarovar dam's water level crosses 131-metre mark, moves closer to full reservoir level

Ahmedabad, Aug 9 (PTI) Owing to good rainfall in its catchment areas, the water level of the Sardar Sarovar dam in Gujarat's Narmada district reached 131.15 metres on Wednesday evening, inching closer its full reservoir level (FRL) of 138.68 metres, officials said.

This is for the first time this monsoon season that the water level of the dam, located near the iconic 'Statue of Unity' at Kevadia over the Narmada river, has crossed the 131-metre mark, a release by the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL) said.

At present, the dam is receiving 71,039 cusecs (one cubic foot per second) of water, a significant rise from 49,563 cusecs of inflow in the morning, it said.

More than 49,000 cusecs of water is being released downstream of the river and in the Narmada main canal, it added.

While 44,073 cusecs water is being released into Narmada through the River Bed Power House, nearly 5,100 cusecs water is released in the canal through Canal Head Power House, the release said.

According to it, the dam's water level rose by 11 centimetres in the last 24 hours.

The dam's catchment areas also fall in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, where significant rainfall was recorded since the onset of monsoon. PTI PJT NP