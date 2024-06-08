Gujarat: Seven suspended, retired state govt officials booked for illegal land conversion

Godhra (Guj), Jun 8 (PTI) A case has been registered against seven suspended and retired state government officials for allegedly causing loss to the exchequer through illegal conversion of agricultural land in Gujarat's Panchmahal district, police said on Saturday.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against former taluka development officers (TDOs), mamlatdars and revenue clerks of Jambughoda taluka, some of whom are suspended and retired, an official said.

As per the FIR registered on May 31, the then TDOs, deputy mamlatdars and revenue clerks were involved in the illegal conversion of land for non-agricultural use and non-payment of premium due to the state government, he said.

The police have named former deputy mamlatdar Jagdish Padariya, the then in-charge TDOs AL Bamaniya and SO Parekh, former revenue clerks R M Solanki and K V Parmar, then TDO S M Desai, and then mamlatdar K P Dave, in the FIR, the official said.

The government had to suffer losses due to the non-payment of premiums on the land conversion, he said, adding that details of 36 entitlements thus converted were entered at the e-Dhara records and authenticated.

The seven accused were booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. PTI COR KA ARU