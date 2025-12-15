Gujarat SIR: Verification of 10.69L anomalies in 'Absent, Shifted, Deceased' list nears completion

Ahmedabad, Dec 15 (PTI) The verification of 10.69 lakh anomalies noticed in the ASD (Absent, Shifted, Deceased) list prepared after the first phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Gujarat is nearing completion, officials said on Monday.

During the first phase of SIR, booth-level officers (BLOs) mapped nearly 5.08 crore voters and distributed enumeration forms in their designated areas, a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) stated.

At the end of the first phase, it was revealed that 17 lakh deceased voters were still included in the electoral roll across the state, the CEO's office had said on December 4.

"While more than 6.14 lakh voters were found absent from their addresses, more than 30 lakh voters have permanently migrated, it was revealed. The verification of 10.69 lakh discrepancies noticed in the ASD list is nearing its completion," the release said.

"Since the announcement of SIR, the work of distributing the enumeration forms to 5.08 crore voters and digitization of the received forms has been done on mission mode. Meetings were organized between BLOs and booth agents of political parties to verify forms of citizens that were not returned due to various reasons including death, permanent migration and absence," said the release.

At the end of such meetings in all districts, the list of voters whose forms were not returned in each assembly constituency has been published on the website of the District Election Officers and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Out of the total 33 districts in the state, 26 have zero anomalies in the ASD list, said the release, adding Gujarat is witnessing a remarkable performance in the enumeration phase of the SIR.