Gujarat: Six members of family drown in river

Kheda (Guj), Apr 30 (PTI) Six members of a family, most of them teenage cousins, drowned in a river in Kheda district of Gujarat on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident took place at Kanij village, they said.

"Six persons -- four females and two males -- either siblings or cousins in the age group of 14-21 - went to bathe in Meshwo river where they drowned," Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya said.

"The bodies of all six of them have been fished out," he said.

Of the six deceased, two are residents of Kanij village, and four are their cousins who had come to visit them from Ahmedabad, he said.

After being informed about the incident, a team of Mehmadabad police and fire brigade reached the spot and launched a rescue operation, officials said.