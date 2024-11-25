Gujarat speech-impaired girl falls into drain, drowns in Indore; residents protest

Indore, Nov 25 (PTI) A 6-year-old speech-impaired girl was found dead in a drain in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday, resulting in a protest by citizens, a police official said.

She had gone missing from Shivsagar Colony on Saturday afternoon, the official said.

"A search was mounted in which State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and sniffer dogs were deployed. We also went through CCTV footage. The girl's body was found after garbage was removed from the drain. She hails from Gujarat and had come here for a wedding at her maternal grandparents' house," Assistant Commissioner of Police Rubina Mizwani said.

"It is suspected that she fell from the sidewall of the drain and drowned. The post mortem report has not revealed any injury mark, attack or struggle. The post mortem was conducted by three doctors and it was also videoed. The girl's clothes were found intact and initial probe has found no evidence of rape," the ACP said.

Meanwhile, angry citizens of Shivsagar Colony protested against the local administration in connection with the death.

"We gave several written applications to Indore Municipal Corporation and the district administration demanding that the drain sidewall be repaired. But nothing has been done," said Munesh Pathak, president of the colony's residents' association. PTI HWP ADU BNM