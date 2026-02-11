Gujarat surgeons remotely conduct robotic tele-surgeries at Delhi hospital

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Four robotic tele-surgery procedures were successfully conducted at a hospital in Delhi with surgeons remotely operating from Gujarat, using a high-speed network that allowed a real-time transmission of surgical commands and visuals between the two locations.

The surgeries were conducted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the hospital said while addressing a conference here on Wednesday.

Surgeons operated from Vapi in Gujarat while patients were at its Delhi facility. The surgeries were performed using the Mizzo Endo 4000 robotic surgical system, the hospital said.

The operations were enabled through a high-speed network that allowed real-time transmission of surgical commands and visuals between the two locations, it said.

The hospital said its team completed four procedures, including urology and general surgery, within 24 hours, with what it termed “ultra-low latency” enabling real-time precision and seamless control.

"Tele-surgery allows us to deliver the same precision and surgical confidence across distances as we would in the operating room," said Dr Vipin Tyagi, Robotic Coordinator in the procedure.

In a statement, Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Board of Management, said the achievement reflects the hospital’s commitment to combining medical excellence with advanced technology to improve access to quality healthcare.

Dr AK Bhalla, Honorary Secretary, Board of Management said that integrating robotics and digital connectivity represents a meaningful step forward in surgical science.

“The ongoing development of connectivity, together with surgical technology, will create more chances to connect treatment facilities with patients in remote areas," Bhalla added.

Vice Chairperson of the Board of Management, Dr Jayasree Sood, said integrating digital connectivity with clinical expertise enables the team to provide high-quality surgical treatment to patients who may otherwise find it difficult to access specialised care.

The hospital further said that tele-surgery uses secure high-speed connections to link different operating sites and enables the benefits of robotic surgery, including greater precision, smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, faster recovery and shorter hospital stays, to be extended to patients in remote and underserved regions. PTI SGV NB