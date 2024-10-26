Gujarat: Ten hotels in Rajkot receive bomb threats, turn out to be hoax

Rajkot, Oct 26 (PTI) At least ten hotels in Gujarat's Rajkot city received bomb threat emails on Saturday, which turned out to be a hoax, police said.

The hotels received emails around 12.45 pm, prompting the police to search these premises thoroughly with the bomb disposal squad (BDS), said police inspector SM Jadeja of the Special Operations Group (SOG).

He said the sender of the threat email, identifying himself as Kan Den, claimed that he had planted bombs in 10 hotels, and they would go off in a few hours.

"However, nothing suspicious was found after a search operation that lasted nearly five hours," Jadeja said.

The search concluded around 6 pm, he said, adding that a probe is underway to trace the sender.

"I placed bombs in every location of your hotel. The bombs will go off in a few hours. Many innocent lives will be lost today. Hurry up and evacuate the hotel," the email stated. PTI COR KA ARU