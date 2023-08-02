Gujarat: three arrested for circulating `defamatory' letter against BJP leaders

Surat, Aug 2 (PTI) Surat police on Wednesday arrested three persons for allegedly circulating a defamatory letter containing accusations against Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil and some other party leaders, an official said.

The accused allegedly sent the letter and pen drives containing `supporting' material to several BJP MLAs, MPs and party leaders more than a month ago, sources said.

After BJP MLA Sandip Desai lodged a complaint, the Surat crime branch registered a First Information Report (FIR) and made arrests, said a senior police officer while refusing to divulge the names of the accused or the IPC sections invoked.

Desai, who represents Choryasi Assembly seat in Surat, said the accused tried to defame Paatil and some other BJP leaders including him.

"A letter defaming me, some other MLAs as well as party leaders and C R Paatil was circulated by some persons. Today the crime branch registered an FIR against the accused," he told reporters after coming out of the crime branch office. PTI COR PJT PD KRK