Gujarat: Three children among four killed as pick-up van overturns

NewsDrum Desk
Vadodara, May 29 (PTI) At least four persons, including three children, were killed and seven others injured on Wednesday when the pickup van carrying them overturned due to a tyre burst and fell into a roadside drain in Gujarat's Vadodara district, police said.

The pick-up van was carrying labourers from Madhya Pradesh to Vadodara, a Jarod police station official said.

The accident occurred on a state highway near Kotambi village after a rear tyre of the vehicle burst, following which it fell into a roadside drain, he said.

"Four persons, including three children aged 3 to 7 years and a 45-year-old man, were killed on the spot. Seven injured passengers were shifted to a government hospital in Vadodara," the official added. PTI Cor KA NSK

