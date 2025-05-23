Three dead, four injured in wall collapse in Gujarat's Mehsana

Mehsana: Three labourers were killed and four injured on Friday morning as a wall collapsed during the demolition of a house in Gujarat's Mehsana district, officials said.

The incident took place at Sundarpur village in Vijapur tehsil, said superintendent of police Tarun Duggal.

"A side wall suddenly collapsed on labourers. The injured were rushed to a private hospital," he said, adding that Vijapur police were probing the incident.

Villagers rushed to the rescue immediately after the incident and used an earthmover to pull the victims out, said a local police official.

However, Babu Bhuriya (45), Ranjit Thakor (40) and Jitendra Chauhan (25) died on the spot.

The house belonged to Ashvin Patel who had hired labourers to demolish his old house as he wanted to construct a new one, officials said.