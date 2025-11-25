Gujarat: Three men get 20-year RI in ATS drug seizure case

Ahmedabad, Nov 25 (PTI) A special court in Gujarat's Bhuj city on Tuesday sentenced three persons to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh in a 2019 heroin seizure case.

Special court judge V A Buddha, hearing cases pertaining to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, sentenced Nadir Hussain (30), Umar Hussain (34) and Imran Maniyar (29), all residents of Mandvi in Kutch district, to 20 years in jail and Rs 2 lakh fine after they were arrested in possession of heroin.

As per the case detail, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) received a tip-off on July 28, 2019 about some persons carrying a consignment of illegal drugs in Mandvi and seized 976 grams of brown sugar/heroin powder worth Rs 97,60,000 from the possession of two of the accused riding a motorcycle.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that the drug was supplied to them by Maniyar.

An ATS team later arrested Maniyar from his house and seized another 965 grams of heroin from the house of his aunt Afsana Maniyar. PTI KA NP