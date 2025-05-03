Gujarat: Three Pakistani nationals including 2-year-old detained for staying illegally in India

Rajkot, May 3 (PTI) A 50-year-old Pakistani woman, her son and a two-year-old grandson have been detained for residing illegally in Gujarat's Rajkot district, police said on Saturday.

The woman and her son were living in India for more than 25 years while the child was born to the son's Indian wife, officials said.

The Rajkot Rural Local Crime Branch had recently received a tip-off that some Pakistani nationals were living illegally in Lodhika taluka and started investigation, it said.

Authorities have launched a crackdown on Pakistani nationals living illegally in India in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Rizwanaben Tatariya, who hails from Karachi in Pakistan, was found to be living in Lodhika taluka of Rajkot district since July 1999, the crime branch said in a statement.

Her husband Munaf Tatariya, a resident of Rajkot district, met her during a visit to Karachi on a work visa in 1992 and married her. The couple had a son, Zeeshan.

While her husband returned to India in 1994, Rizwanaben and Zeeshan came to the country on a joint Pakistani passport on July 30, 1999, and never returned to Pakistan, the statement said.

In 2021, Zeeshan (29) illegally married a local woman and they had a son in September 2022, the police said.

As Rizwanaben, Zeeshan and the child are prima facie Pakistani nationals living illegally in India, they were detained for further action, the statement said. PTI COR KA KRK