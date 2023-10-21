Gujarat tightens security at borders with poll-bound Rajasthan, MP to curb smuggling of liquor, drugs

Ahmedabad, Oct 21 (PTI) Gujarat has tightened security along its borders with Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to maintain law and order in view of next month’s assembly elections in the two states, officials said Saturday.

As many as 48 interstate checkposts have been set up across the districts in Gujarat bordering the two states to prevent the movement of antisocial elements as well as illegal weapons, drugs, fake Indian currency notes and other such prohibited items, the government said in a release.

Five districts of Gujarat – Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Arvalli, Dahod and Mahisagar – share their borders with Rajasthan, and two – Dahod and Chhota Udepur – with Madhya Pradesh.

On the direction of Director General of Police (Law and Order), Shamsher Singh, 48 checkposts have been set up, of which 37 are along Rajasthan and 11 along MP, the government said.

Police deployed at the borders will keep a close eye on the movement of criminals and antisocial elements and prevent the smuggling of prohibited items such as illegal weapons and drugs, the state government said.

Collectors of Gujarat districts bordering the two states have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of the prohibition of the sale of alcohol or any other intoxicating substances on the polling day and the day before under section 135 (c) of the Representation of the People Act, it said.

Gujarat has a strict law prohibiting the sale, manufacture, and consumption of alcohol.

As per the announcement made by the Election Commission of India (ECI), assembly elections will be held in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram between November 7-30. The counting of votes for all the states will be done on December 3.

MP and Rajasthan will vote on November and November 25, respectively. PTI KA PD NR