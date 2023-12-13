Gujarat to host pre-Vibrant summit on ‘livable cities’; will have 800 global participants

Gandhinagar, Dec 13 (PTI) The Gujarat government Wednesday said it will host a summit on ‘Liveable Cities of Tomorrow’ in state capital Gandhinagar on Friday, providing a platform for cities and innovators to showcase their work and explore economic and business opportunities leading up to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024.

Advertisment

The summit will bring together city leaders, who are mayors, deputy mayors or municipal commissioners, practitioners, academicians, industry experts, and knowledge seekers with around 800 global participants and 15 panellists from various organisations enhancing city liveability, stated a government release.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the summit along with Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore.

In the run-up to the VGGS 2024, the state government has so far organised eight pre-Vibrant summits across sectors like ceramics, textiles, education, science and technology, startup ecosystem, biotechnology, agriculture and food processing, and tourism.

Advertisment

“Today, the world is witnessing unprecedented urbanisation trends, with over half of the global population residing in urban areas. Projections indicate that cities will house about two-thirds of the world's population by 2050,” the release stated.

“While cities contribute significantly to global GDP and serve as engines of growth, trade, and culture, they also face challenges, including high greenhouse gas emissions, vulnerability to climate change, socio-economic inequities, and dense living conditions,” it said.

Gujarat showcases resilient urban development through smart investments, with concepts like land pooling and transit-oriented development, along with eco-friendly transport and waste practices underscoring its commitment to creating resilient and sustainable cities, it said.

Advertisment

The three-session summit will cover topics ranging from designing liveable cities to implementing core concepts such as sustainable financing instruments, digitalisation, measuring liveability, and investable cities.

‘GujFireSafetyCoP’, a fire safety e-portal, will also be launched and GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec) city extended area draft development plan and draft development negotiations unveiled at the event.

“The summit will set the stage to foster important discussions on key challenges being faced by city administrations in their pursuit of higher standards of liveability,” it said. PTI KA NR