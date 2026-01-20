Gujarat to host Republic Day celebration in new Vav-Tharad district

Ahmedabad, Jan 20 (PTI) The Gujarat government has announced that the state-level celebration of the 77th Republic Day will be held at Malpur in the newly-created Vav-Tharad district.

Governor Acharya Devvrat will unfurl the national flag on January 26 in Vav-Tharad, which was carved out as a new district from Banaskantha in October 2025.

Following the tradition started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the Gujarat CM to celebrate national festivals in different districts for greater public participation, the state-level event of the 77th Republic Day will be held at Malpur in Vav-Tharad district, a government release on Monday said.

Governor Devvrat, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will unfurl the national flag at 9 am at the Helipad Ground opposite the new court at Malpur and also take the salute of the parade.

As part of the celebrations of this national festival at the taluka headquarters in various districts, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will unfurl the tricolour at Makarba in Ahmedabad. Cabinet ministers will be present at the taluka headquarters of their respective districts to celebrate Republic Day and unfurl the national flag, the release said.